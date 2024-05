Bhubaneswar: Assam athlete Mehedi Hassan won the gold medal in the 1500m race of the Federation Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday. He clocked 3:42.82. Abhishek Singh Thakur of Madhya Pradesh and Yoonus Shah of Utter Pradesh won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

