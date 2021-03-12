 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Assam bag runners up title in National Volleyball Championship (men's) at Bhubaneswar

Assam finished as runners up in the Senior National Volleyball Championship (men's) at Bhubaneswar today. The side lost the final to Haryana by 23-25, 18-25 and 19-25.

Assam bag runners up title in National Volleyball Championship (mens) at Bhubaneswar

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  12 March 2021 11:36 AM GMT

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam finished as runners up in the Senior National Volleyball Championship (men's) at Bhubaneswar today. The side lost the final to Haryana by 23-25, 18-25 and 19-25. Assam already created history by entering into the final of the competition yesterday. It was the first occasion when the side booked a berth in the title clash. Earlier in the semi final yesterday Assam defeated Kerala by 3-2.

Also Read: Del Potro targeting Tokyo Olympics

Also Watch: Meet Yakub Ahmed, The Man Who Shows How to Prevent Erosion

Assam National Volleyball 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X