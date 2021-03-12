Assam bag runners up title in National Volleyball Championship (men's) at Bhubaneswar

Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI: Assam finished as runners up in the Senior National Volleyball Championship (men's) at Bhubaneswar today. The side lost the final to Haryana by 23-25, 18-25 and 19-25. Assam already created history by entering into the final of the competition yesterday. It was the first occasion when the side booked a berth in the title clash. Earlier in the semi final yesterday Assam defeated Kerala by 3-2.

Also Read: Del Potro targeting Tokyo Olympics

Also Watch: Meet Yakub Ahmed, The Man Who Shows How to Prevent Erosion

