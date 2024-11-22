Assam chasing big target in Cooch Behar Trophy match

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam posted 51-2 in their first innings against Maharashtra in the Cooch Behar Trophy match at Indira Gandhi Stadium Solapur on Thursday. Earlier Maharashtra declared their first innings 488-8 in their first innings.

Brief scores: Maharashtra 1st Innings: 488/8 (dec) (Sahil Nalage 179, Om Bhabad 105, Sushrut Sawant 58, Nishant Singhania 5/109, Ayushman Malakar 2/80); Assam 1st Innings: 51/2, Rajveer Singh not out 33, Hrishkesh Das not out 9.

