Assam chasing big target in Cooch Behar Trophy match

Assam posted 51-2 in their first innings against Maharashtra in the Cooch Behar Trophy match at Indira Gandhi Stadium Solapur on Thursday.
Cooch Behar Trophy
GUWAHATI: Assam posted 51-2 in their first innings against Maharashtra in the Cooch Behar Trophy match at Indira Gandhi Stadium Solapur on Thursday. Earlier Maharashtra declared their first innings 488-8 in their first innings.

Brief scores: Maharashtra 1st Innings: 488/8 (dec) (Sahil Nalage 179,  Om Bhabad 105, Sushrut Sawant 58, Nishant Singhania 5/109, Ayushman Malakar 2/80); Assam 1st Innings: 51/2, Rajveer Singh not out 33,  Hrishkesh Das not out 9.

