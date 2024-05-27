Assam Girl Ankushita Boro Shines In Opening Round Bout Of Boxing World Qualifiers

BANGKOK: In a proud moment for the state and the country, Assam girl Ankushita Boro made a strong start in her bid to qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games to be held in Paris.

The former world youth champion scored a convincing victory against Namuun Monkhor of Mongolia in the 60kg category of the second Boxing World qualifiers for Paris Olympics on Monday.

The pugilist from Assam put on a tactical masterclass as she effectively countered Monkhor's agile movements by skillfully shifting gears to grind out a 4-1 after three hard fought rounds.