Assam Hockey suffer huge defeat against Hockey Bengal in Hockey India Senior Men National Championship

Chennai: Hockey Bengal defeated Assam Hockey 10-0 in a Pool H fixture in the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship in Chennai on Tuesday. Raushan Kumar (10’, 12’, 30’) spearheaded the attack with a hat-trick along with a brace by Captain Rajendra Oram (4’, 58’). Avoy Ekka (19’), Alsem Lakra (20’), Milan Saha (31’), Sunil Jojo (41’) and Nitish Neupane (48’) added their names to the scoresheet as well. In the other matches Delhi, Karnataka, and Hockey Andhra Pradesh emerged victorious on Day 2. Delhi Hockey defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 6-0, while Hockey Karnataka beat Hockey Chandigarh 5. In another game

Hockey Andhra Pradesh thrashed Hockey Andaman & Nicobar, 13-0. (IANS)

