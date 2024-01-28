Assam in deep trouble after Bengal’s 405; Mukhtar completes 100 wickets in first class cricket

GUWAHATI: Assam are on the verge of follow on against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy tie at the ACA Stadium here today. In reply to Bengal’s first innings total 405 Assam ended the second day’s play scoring 99-8 in their first innings. The worst news of the team is that captain Riyan Parag is injured and didn’t turn up to bat today.

Assam, started their first innings today, struggled from the very beginning of the innings and quickly reduced to 4-35. Denish Das and Saahil Jain tried to repair the damage and added 43 runs on the fifth wicket. But once Denish got out Bengal took full control on the game.

Denish, batted sensibly, scored 50 from 51 balls with the help of 8 boundaries. Saahil is still on the wicket and he is batting on 36. Mohammed Kaif (3-32) and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal (3-25) bagged three wickets each.

Earlier, invited to bat on Friday, Bengal posted 405 in the first innings thanks to two century knocks from Anustup Mazumdar and captain Manoj Tiwary. Anustup, top scorer in the innings, scored 125 with the help of 16 boundaries. On the other hand Manoj scored exactly 100 and he hit 9 boundaries.

Among the bowlers of Assam Mukhtar Hussain was the most successful in the first innings. He bagged 4-86 and with these four wickets he also completed hundred wickets in first class cricket.

Also Read:Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defends Australian Open crown

Also Watch: