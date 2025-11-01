Assam: NFRSA Clinch Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter-District Cricket Title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NFRSA clinched Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter-District Cricket title with a commanding 90-run victory over Guwahati in the final held at the Furkating Cricket Ground, Golaghat, on Friday.

Elected to bat, NFRSA put up an impressive total of 154 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs. The highlight of the innings was Neetu Gaur’s unbeaten 79 off 63 balls with nine boundaries. Monikha Das added a valuable 40 off 35 balls, while Rashmi Dey remained not out on 19. For Guwahati, Anandi Kumari (1/14) and Sinhayana Pathak (1/33) were among the wicket-takers.

In reply, Guwahati struggled against NFRSA’s disciplined bowling attack and managed 64 for 8 in their 20 overs. Jyoti Devi (21 off 24) and Shivani Bishnoi (16 off 19) were the only notable contributors with the bat. For NFRSA, Kalpana Chautal, Juhi Pandey, and Rashmi Dey claimed two wickets each, sealing a comprehensive victory for their side.

Individual Awards: Player of the Tournament: Monikha Das (NFRSA). Player of the Final: Neetu Gaur (NFRSA). Best Bowler: Kakali Saikia (Lakhimpur). Best Batter: Monikha Das (NFRSA).

