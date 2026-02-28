Assam: Nibras Hussain Joins Indian U-14 Tennis Team for ITF Events

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Promising Assam tennis player Nibras Hussain has been selected for the Indian Junior (U-14) team to participate in the ITF Asia Under-14 Development Championship 2026 and the ITF World Junior Team Competition 2026.

The ITF Asia Under-14 Development Championship will be held in Colombo, while the ITF World Junior Team Competition is scheduled to take place in Kuching, Malaysia.

A trainee of Sibsagar Tennis Club, Nibras has shown remarkable consistency in his performances. He recently clinched a series of titles in various national-level competitions, earning recognition for his impressive run of form.

