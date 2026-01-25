Assam: Senior Citizen Walking Competition held in Demow

A Correspndent

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Demow Co-District Administration and in collaboration with Assam Senior Citizen Sanmillan, Demow Branch, on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, Senior Citizen Walking Competition was organized in Raichai Rural Stadium on Saturday, which was flagged off by Naranath Gohain, Block Elementary Education Officer, Demow.

In the Senior Citizen Walking Competition for Men, there was two categories: for those 60 years above 1200 meters, Madhab Jyoti Deori got the first prize while Niranjan Konwar and Noren Sonowal both got the second prize and Phatik Konwar got the third prize.

For those 70 years above 800 meter, Prodip Chandra Borah got the first prize, Phani Dhar Gogoi got the second prize, and Siddheswar Dehingia got the third prize.

For Women there was one category for those 60 years above 800 meter, Parul Borah got the first prize, Golapi Konwar got the second prize and Guneswari Phukan got the third prize.

The winners will be presented with prizes by the administration on Monday.

