Assam Shines at National U-17 Pencak Silat Championship with Five-Medal Haul

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam put up an impressive performance at the National U-17 Pencak Silat Championship, clinching five medals at the competition. The tournament is concluded in Nashik on Sunday. The state’s haul comprised two gold, two silver and one bronze medal. Lohita Pegu and Prince Bhagat won the gold medals, while Bhabakanta Chunkrang and Hemi Medak secured silver medals. Ankit Senapati added a bronze to complete Assam’s tally.

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