Assam squander bowlers’ effort against Haryana in Ranji Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A spirited bowling performance by Assam went in vain as their batters faltered against Haryana on the third day of the Ranji Trophy match at North Guwahati on Saturday.

Led by pacer Mukhtar Hussain, Assam bowled out Haryana for 236 in their first innings to secure a slender 11-run lead. However, Assam failed to capitalise on the advantage, ending the day at 136 for 7 in their second innings. Assam now led by 147 runs and three wickets in their hand.

Haryana resumed the day at their overnight score of 164 for 3 and looked well set before Mukhtar broke the momentum by dismissing Tanmay Baloda when the total stood at 194. From there, Haryana collapsed, adding just 42 more runs before being bowled out.

Yuvraj, the top scorer for Haryana, added 14 runs to his overnight score before being dismissed for 84. He faced 177 deliveries and struck 11 boundaries during his innings.

Mukhtar was the standout bowler, finishing with figures of 4 for 72 from 25 overs. Rahul Singh, Sarupam Purkayastha and Dipjyoti Saikia chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Assam’s second innings got off to a poor start as wickets fell at regular intervals, reducing them to 85 for 7 at one stage. A vital 51-run partnership between Mukhtar Hussain and Rituraj Biswas helped stabilise the innings. Mukhtar remained unbeaten on 40, hitting two boundaries and four sixes, while Rituraj was not out on 11 at stumps.

Rishav Das (35) and Sarupam Purkayastha (24) were the other notable contributors with the bat. For Haryana, Aman Kumar delivered an impressive spell, claiming 3 wickets for 12 runs from his 10 overs.

