Assam to face Manipur in Santosh trophy quarterfinal at Itanagar on March 5

GUWAHATI: Assam will take on Manipur in quarter final in the Santosh Trophy Football at Itanagar on March 5. The quarter final line-up completed after the end of the last three league matches in group ‘B’ on Saturday. Manipur, with 13 points, finished as group topper and they will face Assam, who finished at fourth place in group ‘A”. The other six teams in the quarter finals are Goa, Kerala, Services, Mizoram, Railways and Delhi.

Quarter final schedules: March 4: Services vs Railways, Delhi vs Goa. March 5: Assam vs Manipur, Mizoram vs Kerala.

