Assam: Zubeen wins gold in high jump at National Junior Athletics C'ship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWHATI: Assam athlete Zubeen Gohain collected a gold medal in the high jump event at the National Junior Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. He cleared a height of 2.01m on way to bag the gold in the boys U-18 categories. Another Assam athlete Mridul Hussain clinched a bronze medal in the long jump event participating in U-16 categories. He crossed 4.75m.

