Assam's Mitali Dutta Das to Officiate Asian Table Tennis Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Mitali Dutta Das, a seasoned technical official from Assam, has been nominated to officiate at the 28th Asian Table Tennis Championship, scheduled to begin on Sunday in Bhubaneswar. A former table tennis player herself and currently employed with Northeast Frontier (NF) Railways, Mitali is nominated as the Technical Official of this prestigious competition. The championship will feature top paddlers from across Asia and is expected to showcase high-level competition over the coming days.

