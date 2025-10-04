Assam’s Prantor Baruah to officiate DP World Tour Event at Delhi Golf Club

DIBRUGARH: Prantor Baruah from Assam is a well-known name in the golfing circuit in the country. Known as one of the top Golf Rules Officials in India, Baruah has added yet another feather to his cap. He has now been selected from India to officiate in a top DP World Tour Event (European Tour) scheduled to be held in Delhi Golf Club from October 16 to 19. The event has prize money of USD 4 million, and top ranked players in the world like Rory Mcllroy, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Victor Hovland, Shane Lowry and many other big names will be seen in action.

When asked, Baruah has confirmed that this would be the biggest event since he started on the journey in 2015, both in terms of prize money and the field strength.

Baruah started his career as a Golf Rules Official in 2015. In 2016, he was selected from India and sent to Japan where he obtained his International Certification as a Golf Rules Official& Golf Tournament Administrator from R&A Ltd., Scotland, which governs golf in the world along with United States Golf Association (USGA), and since than he has risen from strength to strength through his hard work and dedication.

He has officiated in more than 150 elite events. He operates as a Tournament Director for Indian Golf Union, and WGAI (Women’s Golf Association of India), that runs the Women’s Professional Golf in India. He is also a regular referee in PGTI (Professional Golf Tour of India) which runs the Men’s Professional Golf tour in India. He is also a certified Rules Instructor in India, a job that involves teaching golf rules to the aspiring referees through seminars conducted by Indian Golf Union in the country.

Guwahati based Baruah, is the only such Golf Rules Official from Assam and the Northeast.

