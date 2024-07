GUWAHATI: Assam player Rahan Ahmed selected in the AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy. Altogether 20 footballers were selected for the academy situated at Bhubaneswar and Rahan is the lone player from Assam. 12 players from Manipur and six from Mizoram also among the 20 selected players.

