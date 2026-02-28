Aston Villa drawn against Lille of UEFA Europa League

LONDON: Aston Villa will face a clash against France’s Lille in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26, while Nottingham Forest will take on Danish side Midtjylland.

Villa qualified for the Round of 16 directly after finishing second in the league phase, while Forest earned its spot with a 4-2 aggregate victory over Fenerbahce.

Table-topper Lyon will play Celta Vigo, while Roma will be up against Bologna in an all-Italian clash. Portuguese giant Porto will take on Germany’s Stuttgart, which defeated Celtic in order to qualify. Agencies

Also Read: Aston Villa's Comeback Victory in Europa League Thriller