Aston Villa Signs Netherlands Defender Ian Maatsen from Chelsea

LONDON: Aston Villa has signed Netherlands defender Ian Maatsen from Premier League rivals Chelsea, the club announced Friday on its website. No fee was disclosed, but several British media outlets reported Maatsen had moved to Villa in a deal worth 37.5 million pounds (47.4 million dollars, 44.3 million euros).

The 22-year-old left-back was a member of the Borussia Dortmund team beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League final. Agencies

