At 50, IRS officer Ekta Vishnoi wins national powerlifting medals

New Delhi: While the majority of the world thinks of early retirement at 50, a senior woman bureaucrat in Delhi — Ekta Vishnoi — has proven that when it comes to fitness, age is just a number and you can continue to be on the top with hard work and dedication.

While Ekta Vishnoi, Deputy Director General at Sports Authority of India, has already made in the world of fitness, she is now making even bigger waves in the world of Powerlifting having won multiple medals and broken records at the recently concluded National Senior Powerlifting Championship in Hyderabad. At 50, Vishnoi won a silver in a deadlift with the best lift of 165kg and a Bronze overall with the best lifts of 132.5 kg in squat, 70 kg in bench press and 165 kg in a deadlift. With these lifts, she also broke all records of the Master 2 category in the competition. (IANS)

Also Read: Indian powerlifter sets world record in Masters’ event in the recently-held WPC World Championships and World Cup

Also Watch: