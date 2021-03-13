Athens to host 138th IOC Session in 2025

ATHENS: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced Athens as the host of its 138th Session in 2025 after the Greek capital could not stage the current meeting due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The IOC Session unanimously approved the proposal at its virtual meeting on Thursday, said a statement.



The 2025 Session will see the election of a new IOC President when Thomas Bach's second and final term ends. Bach was re-elected on Wednesday.

The next IOC Session is also scheduled ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

The 67-year-old Bach, who clinched gold with the West German foil fencing team at the Olympic Games Montreal in 1976, was elected as IOC President at the IOC Session in 2013 in Buenos Aires for a first eight-year term. IANS

