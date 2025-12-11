Athletic Bilbao lose Aymeric Laporte for two months

Madrid: Athletic Club Bilbao suffered a significant injury blow on Wednesday as Spain international Aymeric Laporte was diagnosed with a severe hamstring injury. The defender was forced off in the 33rd minute of Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid after falling awkwardly.

The club issued a brief medical update on Wednesday morning, noting he “underwent an MRI scan yesterday [Tuesday].”

“Following further tests... it has been confirmed that the player has suffered a severe muscle injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. The defender has begun his recovery process and is awaiting further tests,” concludes the communique.

Athletic did not give a timeline, but the nature of the injury suggests an absence of around two months, ruling Laporte out of January’s Spanish Supercup, Champions League games against Paris Saint-Germain, Atalanta, and Sporting Lisbon, and several La Liga fixtures. IANS

