ATK Mohun Bagan make easy deal of NorthEast United FC

GOA: ATK Mohun Bagan continued their fine run in the Hero Indian Super League table with a comfortable 2-0 victory over NorthEast United FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. With this win, ATKMB reclaim the top spot ahead of Mumbai City FC.



In a match that often turned into a physical affair — six yellow cards were handed out — a seven-minute double early in the second half settled things in favour of the Kolkata outfit. Fijian striker Roy Krishna scored his first goal from open play in nearly a month in the 51st minute. Soon, in the 58th minute, an own-goal from Benjamin Lambot increased ATKMB's lead.

Antonio Lopez Habas made two changes to his ATKMB line-up with Sahil Sheikh making his first Hero ISL start. NEUFC coach Gerard Nus changed things around with five changes to his line-up.

Both teams went in locked in a goalless stalemate at half-time but the script turned on its head post the restart. It was Krishna yet again, who broke the deadlock, heading in after Tiri flicked on a corner from Edu Garcia. Just seven minutes later, ATKMB doubled their lead, this time off another corner. Lambot tried to deal with another Garcia delivery, only to inadvertently divert it into his own box.

The Highlanders were further pegged back by the goal and struggled to fashion clear-cut chances. Their best attempt on goal came in the 71st minute when Federico Gallego grazed the crossbar with a freekick. That they only had a single shot on target throughout the match was testament to how comfortably ATKMB were able to see out the second half. IANS

