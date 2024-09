Washington: Aleksei Miranchuk scored a stunning late equaliser as Atlanta United hold Inter Miami to 2-2 draw in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Despite the result, Inter Miami remain top of the MLS Eastern Conference with 63 points from 29 games, eight points ahead of second-placed Cincinnati. Atlanta United are 11th, 23 points further back. IANS

