Atletico edge 10-man Real Madrid in LaLiga

MADRID: Atletico Madrid turned the Metropolitano into a derby furnace on Sunday and made Real Madrid sweat, with Alejandro Grimaldo and Jonathan David scoring in a 2-1 LaLiga win over their 10-man city rivals.

Antonio Ruediger gave Real late hope with an 89th-minute header from a free kick, but it was too little too late for Jose Mourinho's side, who had been chasing the game with 10 men after Dean Huijsen was sent off early in the second half.

The victory lifted Atletico above Real into second place in the standings on 16 points, one ahead of Real and Betis and five behind leaders Barcelona, who beat Sevilla 3-1 on Saturday to make it seven wins from seven league games. Agencies

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