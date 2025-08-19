Atletico Madrid lose opening league match for 1st time under Simeone

MADRID: Despite debuting most of its new signings, Atletico Madrid couldn’t avoid conceding two late goals and losing its opening Spanish league match for the first-ever time under coach Diego Simeone.

Host Espanyol’s 2-1 win on Sunday was Atletico’s first opening defeat since Simeone took over in late 2011. It hadn’t previously lost an opening league game since 2009.

Simeone started the match with five of the club’s new signings for the season — Álex Baena, Thiago Almada, Johnny Cardoso, David Hancko and Matteo Ruggeri. Giacomo Raspadori also made his debut coming off the bench in the second half.

Atletico took the lead with Julián Alvarez’s free kick in the 37th minute but conceded goals by Miguel Rubio in the 73rd and Pere Milla in the 84th.

“It happens,” Simeone said. “The result hurts, but it’s going to make us improve and grow. I’m left with all the good things the team did.”

Last season, Atletico only twice lost a league match that it was leading.

“We played a very good first half and we had the match under control in the second,” Atletico midfielder Koke said. “But after their first goal they turned things around.”

Barcelona began the defense of its Spanish league title with a comfortable 3-0 win at nine-man Mallorca on Saturday. Agencies

