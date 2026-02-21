ATP Delhi Open 2026: Rei Sakamoto, Oliver Crawford in semis

New Delhi: Second seed Rei Sakamoto of Japan will clash with fifth seed Oliver Crawford of Great Britain in the men’s singles semifinals at the 2026 ATP Delhi Open, while two unseeded players will contest the other semifinal.

In the doubles draw, the top two seeded teams, Siddhanth Banthia (India)/Alexander Donski (Bulgaria) and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (India)/Pruchya Isaro (Thailand), also advanced to the semi-finals.

The ATP Challenger 75 event, now in its sixth edition, is being held at the DLTA Complex from February 16 to 22, with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing for the title.

Sakamoto, a former junior World No. 1 and the 2024 Australian Open boys’ singles champion, came from a set down to defeat fellow teenager and sixth seed Federico Cina of Italy 6-7(7), 6-3, 6-2. He will next face fifth seed Oliver Crawford, who won the all-British contest against good friend Jay Clarke 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 after saving a match point late in the second set.

“Jay is one of my good mates. We have played for the same country, so we spent a decent amount of time travelling around, seeing the tournaments and practising together, so I knew it was going to be a battle,” Crawford said after the win.

The second singles semifinal will see Greece’s Stefanos Sakellaridis take on Great Britain’s Felix Gill. Sakellaridis registered a commanding 6-0, 6-3 victory over eighth seed Rio Noguchi of Japan, while Gill needed three sets to overcome Belgium’s Michael Geerts 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The possibility of an Indian champion in the doubles event remains alive. Top seeds Banthia/Donski recorded a 6-3, 6-4 win over wildcard entrants Divij Sharan/Karan Singh. Second seeds Poonacha/Isaro, who won the Chennai Open ATP Challenger last week, extended their winning streak with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Switzerland’s Luca Castelnuovo and Japan’s Rio Noguchi. IANS

