ATP slammed over Jannik Sinner’s doping let-off: International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA)

NEW DELHI: The ATP received massive backlash from fans and players for letting off Jannik Sinner without a ban, despite the World No. 1 failing two drug tests earlier this year. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said an independent tribunal had cleared Sinner to continue competing.

Sinner's coach Darren Cahill came to his ward's defence, saying: 'He would never do anything intentionally.'

The Italian tested positive for clostebol at Indian Wells in March with low quantities of the banned substance found in his system again after another test days later but he successfully challenged automatic provisional suspensions.

In an interview on ESPN, Cahill spoke out about the integrity of the world number 1.

'Jannik would never do anything intentionally. He was in an unfortunate situation. The truth came out, he was not at fault or negligent, and I hope he can move past this, play, and improve.” Agencies

