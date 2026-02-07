Attacking alone is not enough in modern hockey: Navneet Kaur

NEW DELHI: India forward Navneet Kaur said modern-day hockey demands much more from attacking players, stressing that even strikers must make strong defensive contributions.

The Indian women’s team is currently preparing at the national camp ahead of the FIH World Cup Qualifier to be held in Hyderabad from March 8 to 14.

“In today’s hockey, attacking alone is not enough,” said Kaur in a release issued by Hockey India.

“As a striker, defensive skills are also very important. I am focusing on tackling and applying pressure without the ball, because winning the ball back is a big advantage for the team.” The 30-year-old reiterated that the team’s primary objective remains qualification for the 2026 Women’s FIH Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held from August 14 to 30 in the Netherlands.

“Our goal is very clear. We want to qualify for the World Cup and give our best performance in the qualifiers,” she said. Agencies

