Aubameyang double helps Marseille return to winning ways with 5-2 victory over Paris FC

PARIS: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a brace as last season’s runners-up Olympique de Marseille bounced back from a shock loss at Stade Rennais to bag a 5-2 win over Paris FC in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Mason Greenwood scored for Marseille from the spot in the 18th minute after Aubameyang was brought down in the box by Otavio. Aubameyang doubled the hosts’ lead six minutes later when he fired home with his left foot from Greenwood’s corner.

The visitors fired back just four minutes on, as Ilan Kebbal found the net with an excellent curling left-footed shot. Moses Simon scored the equaliser before the hour mark as Paris FC looked to secure their first point in the French top-flight in 46 years. But Paris FC’s Lohann Doucet fumbled as he received the ball from keeper Obed Nkambadio, allowing Bilal Nadir to steal the ball and find an unmarked Aubameyang on the edge of the box. The Gabon international made no mistake with a low right-footed finish in the 73rd minute.

Nadir’s pass helped Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg score eight minutes later, and Robinio Vaz struck in added time, securing a crucial win for Marseille before next weekend’s visit to Olympique Lyonnais. Agencies

