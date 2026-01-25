Augsburg end Bayern Munich’s unbeaten run

MUNICH: Strugglers Augsburg scored twice in six minutes late in the second half to come from a goal down and stun host Bayern Munich 2-1 in the Bavarian derby on Saturday for the league leaders’ first Bundesliga loss of the season.

The hosts, fresh from securing a Champions League knockout spot with Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise, took a 23rd-minute lead with Hiroki Ito’s header but lacked any spark up front as Augsburg struck in the 75th and 81st through Arthur Chaves and Han-Noah Massengo to earn its first win in Munich for 11 years.

Vincent Kompany’s team is still 11 points clear at the top but second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 39, could cut that gap with a win at Union Berlin later on Saturday. Augsburg climbed to 13th.

Bayern, unbeaten in its previous 27 league matches, never hit top speed but still dominated the first half, taking a 23rd-minute lead through Ito’s header from a Michael Olise corner.

It was France international Olise’s 14th assist in the league and his 22nd across all competitions this season. Agencies

