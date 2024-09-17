AUS VS ENG: Cooper Connolly added to Australia ODI squad for upcoming series against England

New Delhi: Cooper Connolly has been added to Australia’s ODI squad for the upcoming series against England, while pacer Mahli Beardman, who was a member of the U19 World Cup-winning team, has been called up to the squad as a stand-by player. Beardman, who is mentored by Dennis Lillee, is yet to make his first-class debut and could earn a senior international debut for Australia during its series against England starting on September 19 at Trent Bridge. He was named player of the match in the U19 World Cup final after taking 3-15 from seven overs against India in Benoni, as Beardman finished with ten scalps. (IANS)

