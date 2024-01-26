AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Australia stifle West Indies on opening day

Brisbane: Australia’s fearsome pace trio combined for five wickets in the opening session to leave West Indies reeling on day one of the second Test on Thursday but a gutsy century partnership between Kavem Hodge and Joshua Da Silva steadied the ship in Brisbane. West Indies reached 266-8 at stumps after the pair frustrated the host for 52 overs, successfully negotiating the tricky twilight period of the day-night affair and adding 149 runs before Da Silva was out lbw to spinner Nathan Lyon for 79. Speedster Mitchell Starc was the pick of Australia’s bowlers, swinging his way to 4-68 with the pink ball. Agencies

