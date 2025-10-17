Aussie fans will show their love for what could be Rohit, Virat’s last trip down under: Watson

New Delhi: Former all-rounder Shane Watson believes the upcoming ODI series between Australia and India could mark the final tour in the country for batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and expects the Australian public to show its deep admiration for the duo.

Both Kohli and Rohit are now playing the ODI format for India, and they are on the trip to Australia for the three-match series starting on October 19 in Perth. The duo were last seen in action for India during 2025 Champions Trophy triumph.

“This indeed could be Rohit and Virat’s last trip Down Under, and I really believe the Australian cricket-loving public are going to show how much they absolutely adore them. There’s no doubt Virat’s been one of Australia’s biggest foes over the years. He’s always performed against the Aussies and knows how to give it back as well.”

“But the Australian public genuinely appreciates how incredibly good he is. I’d be surprised if the fans don’t show their love, support, and appreciation for how great both Virat and Rohit have been. Rohit is a leader and a performer. The Australian public has always respected the very best, and these two certainly are that,” said Watson on JioHotstar.

He also feels it will be challenging for the veteran duo to get going from the word go due to them playing only one format internationally. “Rohit and Virat are currently among the top five ODI batters in the ICC rankings, but now that they’re only playing one format, it’ll be challenging for them to hit the ground running.

“It might take a little time to find the right preparation rhythm to face the best bowlers in the world. But these two are as good as one-day batters get. It won’t take them long to find the right formula and get back to their best; their class and consistency are second to none.

“For Virat and Rohit, it’s going to be a challenge playing just one format of international cricket. Getting their skills sharp again to face the best bowlers will take some adjustment. But you can never rule out champions and Virat and Rohit are exactly that. It may take a bit of time for them to find the right preparation, but once they do, they’ll be ready to go when they take on Australia,” he said.

Watson signed off by talking about India’s unbeaten run in the format this year and head coach Gautam Gambhir’s impact. “The Indian ODI team in 2025 have been unbeaten, and that comes down to two things: the incredible talent that keeps emerging from Indian cricket, and Gautam Gambhir’s leadership.”

“GG has allowed those players to be free, without worrying about making mistakes. You can see the brand of cricket they’re playing now; it’s fearless and expressive, unlocking their full potential. There’s no surprise they’ve been so dominant this year.”

“Do I think Australia can break that unbeaten record? Yes, but they’ll have to be at their very best because India is playing incredibly well. It’s going to be a great series to watch,” he concluded. IANS

