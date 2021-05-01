Aussie IPL stars' return threatened as government mulls heavy penalty

NEW DELHI: Australian cricketers may face trouble getting back home and could be left stranded after reports of their country's federal government mulling hety fine and jail term for those returning from India came out in the local media.



"The federal government is considering fining and jailing anyone who tries to enter Australia from India amid that country's Covid-19 crisis," said a report in the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH).

As many as 14 Australian cricketers are currently in India playing the Indian Premier League (IPL). These include top draws David Warner, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins.

Australians are also part of various IPL franchises' coaching/support staff and TV commentary team. These include Ricky Ponting, David Hussey, Brett Lee and Matthew Hayden among others.

"Nine News reported on Friday night that the government was considering a further step by making it a crime, punishable by a maximum $66,000 fine or five years' jail, if they travel home from India," added the SMH report.

"Nine reported that federal Health Minister Greg Hunt would invoke powers under the Biosecurity Act — the same legislation used to close the borders — as soon as Saturday," it added further.

While there are 36,000 Australians stuck abroad there are 9,000 Aussies in India including the cricketers.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had earlier said that since the players are privately visiting India for the IPL they would have to ensure their return.

"They have travelled there privately," Morrison was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"This wasn't part of an Australian tour. They're under their own resources and they'll be using those resources too, I'm sure, to see them return to Australia in accordance with their own arrangements," the report further said.

"If imposed, it would be the first time it has been made a crime for an Australian to enter their own country," the SMH report on Friday further said.

Three of the Australian cricketers in IPL — Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye — have already returned home via Qatar. However, since their arrival home, the borders have been completely sealed.

Umpire Paul Reiffel, who also wanted to return via Qatar after the three cricketers, couldn't do so as the flights to Australia were by then cancelled. He was just 10 minutes away from leaving the IPL bio-bubble before he learnt about the cancellation of the flights.

Cricketers aren't the only ones affected.

Bengaluru FC footballer Erik Paartalu on Friday criticised the Australian government.

"As an Aussie that has lived and worked in India for 4 years now I have never felt so far away from feeling Australian. I don't know how you can deny citizens to return home especially when there are hotel quarantines in place," he tweeted. IANS



