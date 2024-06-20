Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis on top in ICC Men’s T20I rankings

Dubai: Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has clinched the coveted top spot on the ICC Men’s T20I all-rounder ranking after exceptional form in the ongoing T20 World Cup earning him a career-defining rating of 231.

The Australian all-rounder showcased his formidable prowess with both bat and ball, helping his team cruise into the Super Eight stage with an unblemished record. His contributions were pivotal, taking six crucial wickets and making three significant batting performances.

One of Stoinis’s standout moments was his economical spell against Namibia, where he secured figures of 2/9, dismantling their batting lineup and setting the stage for a dominant Australian victory. IANS

