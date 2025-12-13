Australia duo Michael Neser and Jake Lehmann to join Hampshire

Southampton: Australia duo Michael Neser and Jake Lehmann will join Hampshire for the 2026 County Championship season. Neser, fresh from taking a five-wicket haul in the recent Ashes win in Brisbane, is set to feature in the first six Championship matches before the T20 Blast.

Neser, 35, took 13 wickets for Hampshire in 2024 across eight matches in the county championship and T20 blast. “In Michael Neser and Jake Lehmann, we have two players who have the ability to make a significant impact. Michael brings valuable runs alongside his quality with the ball - he will partner Kyle Abbott as one of our overseas players,” said Giles White, Director of Cricket at Hampshire, in a statement.

Meanwhile, Lehmann, the son of former Australia player and current Northamptonshire head coach Darren Lehmann, has signed a two-year all-format deal with the club. He has scored 5,684 runs in 97 first-class cricket games for South Australia with 16 centuries against his name.

In the ongoing Sheffield Shield, Lehmann is South Australia’s leading run scorer and has the third-most runs of anyone in the competition with 426 runs. He has also scored two centuries and one fifty (96 v Western Australia) in his ten innings so far. IANS

Also Read: David Warner backs Usman Khawaja to open in Adelaide