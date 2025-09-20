Australia fined for slow over-rate in second WODI against India

New Chandigarh: Australia women have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the second ODI against India on Tuesday, the International Cricket Council said on Friday. The visitors were found two overs short of the target after the time allowances were taken into consideration in the second ODI, which India won by 102 runs.

The sanction was imposed by G.S.Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees after it was found that Australia were two overs short of the target after the time allowances were taken into consideration, the ICC said in a statement.

On-field umpires Vrinda Rathi and Janani Narayanan, third umpire Lauren Agenbag and fourth umpire Gayathri Venugopalan levelled the charge, it added.

As the Australian skipper Alyssa Healy pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, there was no need for a formal hearing. IANS

