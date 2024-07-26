Australia gear up for Test summer with Sheffield Shield showdown

Melbourne: Australian cricketers, in a bid to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from India, will play four Sheffield Shield rounds before the Test summer opener against India on November 22.

Unlike the past three years, which saw white-ball World Cups extending into November, this year’s schedule allows for a dedicated red-ball window. Australia’s limited-overs tour of the United Kingdom concludes on September 29, and the national team will not be in action again until a three-match ODI and T20I home series against Pakistan from November 4-18.

This gap in the international calendar enables leading Australian players to participate in multiple Sheffield Shield matches.

The Sheffield Shield season kicks off on October 8. South Australian star Travis Head and teammate Alex Carey could face the formidable New South Wales attack, featuring Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon, in the opening round at Silverwater’s Cricket Central.

Veteran batter Steve Smith will be under the spotlight as he bats at the top of the order for New South Wales against South Australia and then Victoria.

Defending champions Western Australia may see all-rounders Cameron Green and Mitch Marsh bolster their squad for the opening games against Queensland. This match will mark Marnus Labuschagne’s debut as the full-time captain of the Bulls, and he, along with Usman Khawaja, will face a challenging WACA Ground wicket against speedsters Jhye Richardson and Lance Morris, both vying for Test selection.

While the availability of top players will taper off during rounds three and four due to the overlapping home series against Pakistan, some players, like Green, may continue to prioritise the Shield. Green’s red-ball focus last summer was pivotal in his breakthrough century against New Zealand in Wellington in February. IANS

