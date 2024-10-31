Australia head coach Andrew McDonald extends contract until 2027

Melbourne: Australia men’s cricket head coach Andrew McDonald has been handed a contract extension that will see him remain in charge of the national side until the end of 2027.

McDonald has enjoyed a successful stint as coach since taking over from Justin Langer in 2022, having guided the team to a first ICC World Test Championship title in 2023 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in the same year. The extension means McDonald will get the chance to defend both trophies.

The extension includes an away Test series in India and the next Ashes tour in 2027. World Test Championship (2025-27). He will be at the helm for the next edition of the 50-over World Cup in 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia during October and November 2027. IANS

