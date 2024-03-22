Australia step closer to World Cup with win against Lebanon

Sydney: Australia’s Scottish connection helped it to a 2-0 victory over a determined Lebanon on Thursday to take a step closer to the 2026 World Cup.

St. Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus struck early in the first half before Hearts defender Kye Rowles added a second on 54 minutes in front of a near-full house of 27,000 at Sydney’s Parramatta Stadium.

It was their first international goals and kept Australia unbeaten on the road to the 48-team World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With three wins from three, the Socceroos top Asian Group I after previously putting seven unanswered goals past Bangladesh before a 1-0 away win against Palestine.

They face Lebanon -- who drew 0-0 against both Palestine and Bangladesh -- again in Canberra next week with victory ensuring they progress to the next stage of qualifying. Agencies

