Australian Alex de Minaur sees off Stefanos Tsitsipas to enter Acapulco semifinal

Acapulco: The third seed Australian Alex de Minaur came from behind to beat fifth seed Stefanos Tsistipas of Greece in three sets 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach back-to-back semifinals at the Mexican Open. With the win, De Minaur snapped his ten-match losing streak against Tsitsipas.

“Every time I’ve got to play him I get reminded about my (record in the) matchup. I’m glad I got one on the board. I would like to say that no one beats me 11 times in a row. Stefanos has had my number for a very long time, so I’m glad I was able to get one back,” the Australian said after the match.

The result sent De Minaur through to his 23rd ATP Tour semifinal and made him the first Acapulco reigning champion to reach the semis the next year since 2010-12 champion David Ferrer reached the 2013 final.

De Minaur is a semifinal showdown with Jack Draper, who has roared into that stage with the loss of just 11 games in three matches.

The 22-year-old Draper beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday to advance to his fifth tour-level quarter-final and his first above the ATP 250 level.

Draper’s run has also lifted him 13 places to No. 37 in the ATP Live Rankings, a position that represents a new career high. IANS

Also Read: Alex De Minaur rolls past Sebastian Ofner into Mexican Open quarterfinals

Also Watch: