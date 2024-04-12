Australian cricket star Steven Smith joins Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise Washington Freedom

New York: Australian cricket star Steven Smith has officially signed with Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise Washington Freedom ahead of the second season starting from July 4. The move, long speculated upon, comes as no surprise, given Smith’s previous role as a brand ambassador for Freedom and his expressed interest in playing in the USA.

Smith, who owns an apartment in New York, expressed his excitement about the opportunity, calling it “pretty cool” to be part of the burgeoning cricket scene in America.

The high-performance partnership between Smith’s domestic team, New South Wales (NSW), and Freedom likely played a role in facilitating the move, despite coaching changes within the NSW setup. IANS

