Australian cricketer Matthew Wade to retire from First-class cricket

New Delhi: Matthew Wade, the seasoned Australian cricketer, has announced his decision to retire from first-class cricket following the Sheffield Shield final.

The 36-year-old Tasmanian wicketkeeper-batsman will bid adieu to the longer format after his 166th First-class match, representing Tasmania against Western Australia in Perth. The Hobart-born Wade has won four Shield titles with Victoria, including two as captain,

Despite his departure from the First-class arena, Wade will continue to grace the field in white-ball cricket and is anticipated to feature in Australia’s squad for the T20 World Cup scheduled for June.

Acknowledging his family’s support and sacrifices throughout his illustrious journey, Wade expressed gratitude to his loved ones and reminisced about the cherished moments donning the Baggy Green for his country. In a career spanning from 2012 to 2021, Wade made 36 Test appearances for Australia.

“Firstly, I would like to thank my family, my wife Julia, and kids Winter, Goldie, and Duke, for the sacrifices they have made throughout my career, as I travelled Australia and the world as a red ball cricketer.” Wade said in a statement. “I have thoroughly enjoyed the challenges that the long-form game provides, and although I will continue to play white ball cricket, wearing the baggy green while playing for my country remains a highlight of my career.

“I am grateful to all of my team-mates throughout my career, along with Cricket Victoria for providing me with the foundations to grow as a first-class cricketer, and Cricket Tasmania for supporting me in finishing my career as a cricketer in my home state.”

While Wade faced a fluctuating trajectory in Test cricket, losing his wicketkeeping spot to Tim Paine during the 2017-18 Ashes series before making a spirited comeback against England in 2019. He briefly opened the batting for Australia in the 2020-21 series against India.

Ahead of the Shield final, he has scored 9183 runs at an average of 40.81 and picked up 463 dismissals in a First-class career that began in 2007. IANS

