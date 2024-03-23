Australian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc fastest in practice, Max Verstappen second

MELBOURNE: Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets for Ferrari in the second free practice at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday after Williams driver Alex Albon wrecked his car in the first session with a crash at a familiar turn at Albert Park.

Leclerc posted a flying lap of one minute, 17.277 seconds on soft tyres midway through the session, 0.381 seconds quicker than Red Bull’s reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman, bidding for back-to-back wins in Australia and a third victory in succession this season, made a late start in the second session after damaging the floor of his car in the first.

His team mate Sergio Perez was eighth fastest on a day when most cars struggled for grip on the street circuit.

Leclerc’s time was more than a second quicker than McLaren driver Lando Norris’s pace-setting lap (1:18.564) in the first practice (FP1), which was halted in the last 20 minutes after Albon’s crash triggered a red flag. Agencies

