Australian Open: Djokovic records milestone win; Sinner survives scare; Osaka pulls out

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic became the first man to record 400 wins at Majors as he progressed to the fourth round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.

Ten-time Australian Open champion Djokovic took down Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) to set up a round-of-16 clash with Jakub Mensik of Czechia.

Defending champions Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys also advanced. While Keys took down former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in straight sets, Sinner had to battle hard to defeat unseeded American Eliot Spizzirri in four sets in three hours 45 minutes.

Former champion Stan Wawrinka bowed out of the Australian Open for the final time after losing to ninth-seeded American Taylor Fritz. The 40-year-old Wawrinka is set to retire from the sport at the end of the season.

Two-time Australian Open winner Naomi Osaka withdrew before her clash against local qualifier Maddison Inglis due to an injury.

Russian Anna Kalinskaya challenged World No. 2 Iga Swiatek significantly before the latter secured a 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 victory at the Margaret Court Arena, moving into the fourth round.

Swiatek rebounded strongly from her uncertain second set to secure the victory in 1 hour and 44 minutes, maintaining her momentum in pursuit of a career Grand Slam.

The second-seeded Pole was in her ruthless form, quickly building a 5-1 lead with a double break and winning the opening set in just 24 minutes to dominate an off-colour Kalinskaya, who received treatment for her lower back during the break.

However, a role reversal in the second set saw six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek give up her serve three times, as Kalinskaya took control and exploited several errors from the Pole.

Swiatek took a medical timeout between the second and third sets before returning with a vengeance, winning five straight games to stamp out Kalinskaya’s resistance.

To her credit, the 31st seed held serve and made Swiatek defend three break points, but it was too little, too late as the Pole held serve for the win.

She will next compete against Maddison Inglis, the final home favourite and remaining qualifier.

The 10-time Melbourne champion Djokovic was tested by Botic van de Zandschulp but remained unflustered at the key moments to advance to the fourth round for the 18th time in 21 appearances at Melbourne Park. While the contest demanded patience and precision, Djokovic’s trademark control under pressure proved decisive, particularly in the third-set tiebreak.

Djokovic’s 400th career victory at the Grand Slam level also carried added significance in Melbourne as he equalled Roger Federer’s record of 102 Australian Open match wins, ATP reports.

“It’s been a great start to the tournament. But I’m not getting ahead of myself. I learned a lesson last year: I got too ahead of myself too early in some of the Grand Slams. I’m trying to give these young guys a push for their money. I’m still around. I’m hanging in there,” Djokovic said during his on-court interview when asked about his fitness.

The former World No. 1 will next compete against Jakub Mensik who beat Ethan Quinn 6-2, 7-6, 7-6.

American stars Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula set up an all-USA Round of 16 clash after cruising through their third-round matches in straight sets.

Keys’ run toward successfully defending her title continued with an emphatic straight-sets victory—6-3, 6-3 against former World No. 1 Karolína Pliskova—extending her winning streak to ten matches at Melbourne Park (with each match played in under three hours).

The American served unrelenting power from the baseline, and although the temperature outside was over 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit) prior to noon, she experienced no problems, calling the heat “great” because she is “a Floridian.”

Keys isn’t the only American to achieve success in Melbourne this week. No. 6 seed Jessica Pegula was through to the Round of 32 after her impressive 6-3, 6-2 win against Russian qualifier Oksana Selekhmeteva, using her outstanding play, aggressive movement and consistent shot-making to dominate her opponent throughout their match. Pegula closed the match out quickly and decisively.

World No. 8 Ben Shelton and No. 9 Taylor Fritz secured victories in their respective third-round matches.

While Shelton defeated Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(5) in two hours and 17 minutes at the Margaret Court Arena, Fritz beat Swiss wild-card entrant Stan Wawrinka 7-6, 2-6, 6-4. 6-4 in a game that lasted two hours and 46 minutes at the John Cain Arena.

Amanda Anisimova and Lorenzo Musetti secured wins in their respective third-round games against Peyton Stearns and Tomas Machac.

Anisimova secured her place in the Australian Open fourth round for the second year in a row, defeating American compatriot Peyton Stearns 6-1, 6-4 in just one hour and 11 minutes.

Musetti completed a thrilling comeback to defeat Machac 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in a captivating third-round battle.

Moreover, Jannik Sinner battled back from the brink of a cramp-induced breakdown to keep his Australian Open title defence alive after extreme heat brought play to a halt on baking outdoor courts at Melbourne Park.

In a dramatic third-round match, Sinner lost his first set since October against inspired American Eliot Spizzirri and was a limping wreck under a blazing sun at Rod Laver Arena.

However, the match swung in his favour when the tournament invoked its extreme heat policy, allowing the stadium’s roof to shut and Sinner to rally for a dramatic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win.

Sinner will meet fellow Italian Luciano Darderi in the fourth round. Agencies

