Australian Open: Hsieh Su-Wei, Elise Mertens win women’s doubles title

MELBOURNE: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei and Belgium’s Elise Mertens won the women’s doubles crown at the Australian Open on Sunday with an emphatic 6-1 7-5 victory over Latvian-Ukrainian pairing Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok. The win earned the second seeds their second women’s Grand Slam doubles crown after victory at Wimbledon in 2021 and made Hsieh the second-oldest woman to ever win a Grand Slam doubles title, behind Lisa Raymond. The 38-year-old Hsieh called time on her singles career after losing in the first round of qualifying at Melbourne Park this year, but still claimed her second title Down Under after also winning the mixed doubles final on Friday.

Victory over Ostapenko and Kichenok sealed Hsieh’s seventh major women’s doubles crown, to go with the four she has won at Wimbledon and two at Roland Garros, and moved Mertens up to four Grand Slam women’s doubles titles. Agencies

Also Read: Jannik Sinner stages great escape to win Grand Slam title at Australian Open

Also Watch: