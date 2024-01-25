Australian Open: Qualifier Dayana Yastremska beats Linda Noskova to book semis spot

Melbourne: Dayana Yastremska beat Czech Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday to book a semifinal spot at the Australian Open, becoming the first women’s qualifier to reach the last four in Melbourne since the 1978 tournament.

Battling in 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) heat, the Ukrainian’s powerful forehand eventually overcame the 19-year-old Czech, who was the youngest player left in the draw.

Yastremska, 23, follows in the footsteps of Christine Dorey, the last qualifier to reach the Melbourne Park semis 45 years ago.

“I think it’s nice to make history because at that time I wasn’t born,” Yastremska said on the court after the match.

“It’s next generation making history and I’m so happy, and tired.” Agencies

