Australian Open tournament announces record prize money

Melbourne: Australian Open tournament organisers announced a record AUD 111.5 million prize money pool Tuesday, the largest in the tournament’s history. The prize money pool saw a 16 per cent increase on last year prize money of 96.5 million Australian dollars.

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles at the season-opening Grand Slam will each receive AUD 2.79 million, marking a 19 per cent rise from last year’s AUD 2.35 million. The runner-up will earn AUD 2.15 million and the semi-finalists AUD 1.25 million each.

Qualifying rounds are up by 16 per cent, and all singles and doubles players will receive a minimum of a 10 per cent increase. Players exiting in the first round of the main draw will earn AUD 150000.

“This 16 per cent increase demonstrates our commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level. From boosting qualifying prize money by 55 per cent since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we’re ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.

The prize money uplift is part of Tennis Australia’s AUD 135 million investment across the Summer of Tennis, reinforcing the commitment to support hundreds of professional athletes’ careers.

“This investment strengthens tennis’s foundation, ensuring the sport’s long-term health and commercial growth. By supporting players at all levels, we’re building deeper talent pools and more compelling storylines for fans,” Tiley added. IANS

