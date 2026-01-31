Australian Open: Vintage Djokovic dethrones Sinner to set up Alcaraz final

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic will meet Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final after both players came through five-set epics to maintain their respective bids for history on an extraordinary day in Melbourne.

The 38-year-old Djokovic will have his latest shot at a record 25th major triumph - the sole unfulfilled ambition of his illustrious career - after the Serb came from behind to beat two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner 3-6 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4.

Spain's Alcaraz earlier came through 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (3-7) 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 after an enthralling five hours and 27 minutes against Alexander Zverev.

But the scorelines barely hint at the drama that occurred in both semi-finals.

After what was undoubtedly one of the greatest performances of his 20-year career, Djokovic thanked all who had stayed until late into the night to provide support - including Australian great Margaret Court, with whom he shares the overall Grand Slam record at 24.

A staggering success was founded in near-perfect ball striking in key moments, but defined by the remarkable resilience he showed to twice level the match against world number two Sinner, saving eight break points in the fifth set as he battled to victory after four hours and nine minutes.

Having looked physically fatigued as he conceded the third set, Djokovic grew in strength and refused to fold under sustained pressure as another thrilling conclusion unfolded on Rod Laver Arena.

A 10-time winner in Melbourne, Djokovic produced a remarkable recovery from 0-40 down to move a game from victory after striking the first blow for a 4-3 lead, eventually ending Sinner's resistance with a third match point to become the oldest man in the professional era to reach the Australian Open final.

This will be his first Grand Slam final appearance since Wimbledon in 2024, while success would bring Djokovic his first major title since the 2023 US Open.

Standing in his way of a historic triumph is world number one Alcaraz, who fell to the floor in complete disbelief after sealing a victory which kept alive his bid to become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam.

The 22-year-old had clinched the first two sets against Zverev and was cruising when, serving at 4-4 in the third, he suddenly pulled up and struggled to move.

The world number one took a medical timeout - leaving third seed Zverev irate - and looked a shadow of his former self as his German opponent forced a decider.

Zverev went an early break up in the fifth set and served for the match at 5-4, before Alcaraz produced a scarcely believable comeback to reach a first Australian Open final.

"I always say you have to believe in yourself. One of the most demanding matches I've had to play in my short career. Extremely proud," said Alcaraz, who remains on track for an elusive Australian Open title in his bid to capture a full slate of major trophies. Agencies

