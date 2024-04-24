Australian quick Xavier Bartlett joins Kent for 2024 Vitality Blast season

Canterbury: Australian quick Xavier Bartlett has joined Kent for the first eight matches of the 2024 Vitality Blast after Cricket Australia blocked the fast bowler from playing for them in the County Championship. Bartlett will join fellow Australian seamer Wes Agar and South African Beyers Swanepoel as three overseas options for Kent’s Blast campaign, which begins on May 31 against Middlesex at Chelmsford. Only two of them are permitted in any given playing XI. IANS

Also Read: Australia opener Travis Head released, Xavier Bartlett to be rested for second ODI

Also Watch: